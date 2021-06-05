Did you feel it? | Series of earthquakes shake Southern California

More than 40 earthquakes ranging in magnitude of 2.5 to 5.3 were reported near El Centro and could be felt as far away as San Diego County and Arizona.

EL CENTRO, Calif. — The USGS reported a series of earthquakes in Imperial County near the south shore of the Salton Sea Saturday morning. The Southern California area near the small town of Calipatria has reported more than 40 earthquakes of a magnitude of 2.5 or greater in the past 24 hours.

The largest earthquake was an adjusted 5.3 magnitude that was reported just before 11 a.m. with an epicenter location of 9 miles west of Calpatria, 25 miles north of El Centro.

People are reporting on social media that the shake could be felt as far away as San Diego County and into Arizona.

The National Weather Service tweeted that they felt it in Rancho Bernardo.

Alright, who felt the quake?



We sure did here in Rancho Bernardo - felt a quick jolt.



USGS preliminary magnitude of 4.6 near Calipatria, Imperial County. — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 5, 2021