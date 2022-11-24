East County firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving together

Heartland Fire and Rescue crews call Station 6 their second home.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Firefighters at Heartland Fire and Rescue stayed busy with calls but still made the best of their Thanksgiving.

"It's a fun time, we're like a big family," said Carson Cox, a probationary firefighter paramedic.

Firefighters call Station 6 in El Cajon their second home. They said the sense of family makes it easier to be away from their loved ones on the holidays.

"The cool thing about the fire service is that it's like a second family. so all the people here we've worked together for years and are really close," said John Oslovar, a fire engineer.

They celebrated their Thanksgiving as many families do.

"We've been prepping all day we've got a turkey, prime rib mashed potatoes all the fixins," he said.

They prepared a big meal together while also staying prepared to respond to emergencies.

"Sometimes on regular days you expect it to be busy and it's slow and days like today you expect it to be slow and you get crushed there's no way to predict it," said Charles Erickson, a firefighter and paramedic.

The risk for fires increases during the holidays with people cooking more and using fireplaces. The firefighters recommend for people to be cautious this time of year.