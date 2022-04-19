East County residents, anti-hate organizations gather in Lakeside asking for change

East County residents, anti-hate organizations, and the Sheriff’s Department gathered at the Lakeside Community Center after a girl was stabbed over the weekend.

SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday night, East County residents, anti-hate organizations, and the Sheriff’s Department gathered at the Lakeside Community Center after a girl was stabbed over the weekend.

"We’re here, yet again for another tragedy of race discrimination bias and all kinds of terror that we’ve seen throughout San Diego County, " said Yusef Miller.

Miller, of North Equity and Justice Coalition, is just one of many who were at the anti-hate rally to fight for peace and equality for black people in East County.

Organizations came out after a stabbing of a 16-year-old black girl over the weekend. It’s being called a hate crime.

"We are here because we want to make sure that we do not leave any other black families," said Miller.

Deputies arrested a teenage boy on Monday, two days after a the 16-year-old girl was stabbed twice in the back.

Witnesses told authorities a group of teenagers approached the girl and family members about an assault from earlier in the day. The group began yelling racist slurs and the teen girl was stabbed.

The Sheriff’s Department hosted a town hall Tuesday night in Lakeside, and they were asked some heated questions from the community.

Authorities told CBS 8 the father of the boy, who was arrested, was there when the girl was stabbed.