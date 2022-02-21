East San Diego County prepares for cold weather, snow from expected storm

The weather between Monday and Thursday is going to turn cold, wet and windy - and above 2,500', snowy.

ALPINE, Calif. — A significant change in the forecast arrived Monday in San Diego County with much cooler than average temperatures. The weather between Monday and Thursday is going to remain cold, wet and windy - and above 2,500' residents in the mountains can expect snow.

James Taft was heading east on I-8, east of Alpine He drives trucks for a living and said you don't want to be fixing problems out on the road.

"Your local dispatcher pays attention to the weather and tries to get you out ahead of the storm," Taft said. "If you're doing long haul you want to stay ahead of it. That way you don't have to chain up to get out of trouble, you don't want to chain up to get in trouble."

He said above all else slow take it easy, "Slow down is the main thing, it's better to crash at 20 mph than at 40 mph."

In Alpine, ACE Hardware manager Ken Mathews said that it's been busy.

"For our customers further east, they are looking for wood pellets, fire wood, kerosene, propane which is a supply demand issue," Mathews said.

And he's been following CBS 8 weather. The storm will bring temperatures into the teens and snow level as low as 2,000'.

Another big demand item while be those looking to play in the snow.

"They'll be coming in for hand warmers, mittens, even foot warmers," Mathews said.

There will also be some sledding, which is what the Cooper family was shopping for while we were there, as winter items were flying off the shelves.