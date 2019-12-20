SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A convenience store worker in the East Village area of San Diego was stabbed in the head today while trying to stop a woman from stealing a bag of chips.

The suspect walked into a 7-Eleven store in the 1200 block of Market Street, near Park Boulevard, about 4:40 p.m. and got into an argument with the employee over the purchase of items.

During the argument, the suspect grabbed a bag of chips and when the employee tried to take the chips back, the suspect started to hit the employee, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect, described as a woman between 45 and 50 years old, then pulled a knife and stabbed the employee in the head, then left the store southbound on Park Avenue, Heims said.

The employee sustained a minor cut to the head and declined to go to a hospital, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or knows the identity of the suspect was asked to call SDPD robbery detectives at 619-531-2299.



Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.