East Village shooting leaves man wounded, shooter flees

SAN DIEGO — A shooting on an East Village roadside left a man wounded late Wednesday afternoon.



The shooter got out of a passenger seat in a dark-colored car, possibly a Honda Accord, in the 1100 block of Broadway about 4:30 p.m. and shot the victim in the abdomen, according to San Diego police.



The assailant then got back into the vehicle and was driven out of the area to the east, Officer John Buttle said.



Medics took the victim, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.



The motive for the shooting was unclear.