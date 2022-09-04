'Beeping' Easter egg hunt brings out dozens of visually-impaired kids

You might have heard a high-pitched beeping noise if you walked through South Clairemont Recreation Center this morning.

SAN DIEGO — It might be a strange Easter tradition. Adults hiding little plastic eggs filled with candy and treats for the kids to find. And while we might see the purples, yellows and reds of the colored Easter eggs in the green grass at South Clairemont Recreation Center. Some need to rely on their other sense to find those coveted eggs.

"What we're gonna do is basically lay out a ton of beeping eggs for our students to auditorily find and locate and explore out here on the terrain," said Tonya Gonzales, a teacher who works with visually-impaired students from around the county.

Gonzales and three other teachers were responsible for putting on today's hunt. They work with students from all over, teaching braille, sharpening motor-skills with a cane and recognizing auditory cues.

"We're particularly working on Independence skills, social skills," said Gonzales. "Trying to teach our students to be active in their communities to partake in activities."

Needless to say the hunt was a great success. It was heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of children who are learning how to navigate their world- teachers and parents by their side. An opportunity for kids to interact with others who share an impairment.

It also was a gathering for the adults who share the same joys and hardships the come with having a child with a disability.

An activity, like a beeping Easter Egg hunt is something that Gonzales wants to see more of. The world is very much built for those who are sighted, and few understand how it feels to steer through life relying on touch and sound.