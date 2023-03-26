Eastlake community thanks gas station employee for being a beacon of kindness

"My kids witnessed first hand what kindness really looks like. They will never forget her," said the mother of a young baseball player who was given a free Icee.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The community of Eastlake in the Chula Vista area is overjoyed with the kindness and compassion of a gas station employee who, despite her challenges, shows up to work with a smile and an open heart.

"Just want to give a huge shout-out to Anita, an amazing employee at the Chevron on Eastlake and Olympic Parkway," said Pearl Stones.

Stones stopped at a gas station with her kids Sunday evening in the 2000 block of Olympic Parkway after a long day of baseball games. "She is just such a sweetheart and a great way to end our day," Stones said.

That wasn't Anita's only act of kindness.

Hundreds of community members shared their adoration for Anita with comments highlighting her continued helpfulness, sweet personality, and welcomeness.

"Anita is awesome! Always making everyone feel welcome. Great photo! Always calling me mijo every time I’m there super early for fishing," said Matt Parson.

Anita's daughter told CBS 8 that despite her mother's battles, she hadn't missed one day of work.

"Many people don’t know this, but her husband was admitted to the ICU about a month ago [at] Kaiser. She’s been driving back and forth from Kaiser to Eastlake every day," said Adriana Martinez.

Martinez said Anita loves her three daughters and her grandkids, and she loves her customers. "She strives every day to make sure everyone has a smile on their face."

"My mom said thank you to everyone. She’s crying with joy, thank you guys; this means a lot to her. She genuinely does this from the heart," Martinez said.

Anita has been employed at the Eastlake Chevron for about five years, working overnights.