Eastlake neighborhood watch group stepping up Fourth of July enforcement

A grandfather and grandson duo who are leading the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood watch group during holidays like today said important to be extra observant.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A neighborhood watch group in Chula Vista is stepping up its efforts for the fourth of July.

A grandfather and grandson duo who are leading the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood watch group during holidays like today said important to be extra observant.

"Between my grandpa and I it has created an amazing bond between us we're like tag teamers," said Tyler Miller and his Grandpa Don who lead the Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood watch group.

Neighbors who are involved in the neighborhood watch group act as the eyes and ears of the Rolling Hills Ranch community. It's comprised of more than 1,600 homes.

"Let's agree to keep our eyes peeled for intruders, potential criminals. If we see something we say something," said a member of the group.

The group works closely with the police department and makes sure everyone tries to take steps to keep their own homes safe.

The group was on the lookout for pets that may have gotten scared and run away from loud fireworks.

"Hi, I'm the neighborhood watch captain. Is that your dog," questioned Miller to a resident.

CBS 8 caught the watch group in action.

"We might have to go get that dog. alright let's go get him," Miller said.

Luckily she was wearing a collar and they were able to reunite the pup with her owner.

It's moments like tonight's reunion and positive feedback from neighbors that keep them going.

"Everybody says thank you for your community engagement or we need people like your grandpa and you in our neighborhood," said a grateful resident.

They said they're always happy to strengthen the group and have more neighbors join them.