Eating disorders among young people skyrocket during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — Health experts across the country say the pandemic is causing another crisis. A surge in eating disorders, especially among young people, is leading to a huge demand at treatment centers.

“Leaving a treatment center last year in July, going into a world where there weren’t jobs and where everyone was on lockdown. That was very difficult,” said Max Rodney, a Patient at UCSD's Health Eating Disorders Center for Treatment and Research.

Rodney is 21 now but he said he’s been battling anorexia since he was 12 years old. After experiencing feelings of depression and isolation during the pandemic, he made the decision to get back into treatment in May of this year.

“Some of that just kind of compounded and got worse. Eventually, I knew that I couldn’t keep doing it on my own anymore,” Rodney said.

The National Eating Disorders Association says it saw a more than 58% jump in outreach to its helplines and that about a third of those contacts were people ages 13 to 17.

“Eating disorders thrive in isolation. There can be a lot of secretive behaviors that take place,” said Karlee McGlone, a Sr. Admissions Manager at the UCSD Health Eating Disorders Center.

The Health Eating Disorders Center says because parents were forced to be home with their children during the pandemic, they couldn’t ignore their child’s eating habits.

“Parents are catching it both quicker and/or seeing what was maybe already happening. Now it’s escalated and now there’s no way around knowing what is really taking place,” McGlone said.

McGlone said if parents notice something different in their child’s eating, exercise or social patterns, they should talk about it with their child. She said parents should also seriously consider getting professional help for the child or teen from a counselor or treatment center.