SAN DIEGO — A San Diego startup is re-defining biking as a form of commuting by making it a sustainable form of transportation.

Ebike Cargo Products created the “Velocker” cargo panniers that will allow riders to use their bikes for practically every everyday life need.

"Finally, cool and sturdy cases you can lock. Brilliant!" said Benno Baenziger, who co-founded the Electra bicycle brand in 1993.

The Velocker cargo system was featured at the Benno Bikes booth at Eurobike 2019 in Germany.

Ebike Cargo Products

According to the San Diego company, one of the main complaints among bike commuters is the lack of ability to carry their daily needs on their bike, but its Velocker would allow riders to handle grocery runs, picking up the kids and even run to the home improvement store.

The aluminum cargo boxes mounted on the Velocker are lockable, lightweight, weather resistant and easily removable. The lids can be removed for larger loads or for carrying children and pets.

Velockers come in two sizes and include locking lids and rack attachment hardware. A set of two 15-inch Velockers for standard bikes will cost $400, while a set of two 20-inch Velockers, which can be used on extended frame bikes, will cost $600.

The Velockers are 99% recyclable.