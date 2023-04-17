San Diego education leader joins White House committee

Constance Carroll was appointed to the arts and humanities committee along with, Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Kerry Washington and other artists and scholars.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A long-time San Diego County education leader was recently chosen to serve on a prestigious White House committee.

Constance Carroll, San Diego Community College District Chancellor Emerita, was appointed to President Joe Biden's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. The committee plays an important role in the advancement of arts education, humanities, creativity and culture diplomacy.

"I am honored by this appointment to support the arts and humanities as part of President Biden’s national committee,” Carroll said.

Carroll joins other appointees including, committee co-chair Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, along with other distinguished artists and scholars.

Caroll served as the college district's chancellor for nearly two decades. Before serving as chancellor, Caroll was president of three other community college districts. Those districts include, San Diego Mesa College, Saddleback College, and Indian Valley Colleges.

Carroll retired as the district's chancellor in 2021 and serves as president of the California Community College Baccalaureate Association.

The President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities was created in 1982. The committee advises the President on cultural policy.

According to the White House, the First Lady has historically served as Honorary Chair of the committee. The committee is comprised of members appointed by the President.

“The arts and humanities are central to our understanding of history, cultures, expression, and the myriad issues associated with the quality of life, both in America and around the world. I look forward to this opportunity for national service and to contributing to the work of the committee in shaping policy, addressing issues, and identifying opportunities in these fields," Carroll said.

This isn't Carroll's first Presidential appointment. In 2011, she was nominated by President Barrack Obama to service on the National Humanities Council, where she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.