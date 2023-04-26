Inside the effort to keep the 'local feel' in downtown Oceanside

A local favorite is closing on N. Coast Highway some are worried they may lose the local feel but, MainStreet Oceanside says it has a plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A popular BBQ joint in the North County is shutting off its smoker for good.

Downtown Oceanside has seen major growth in the last few years but the owners of Miss Kim’s by That Boy Good BBQ said the cost of business in California is too high and strict.

Some are concerned with the latest closure of another mom and pop establishment, Oceanside is losing the local feel to bigger businesses.

MainStreet Oceanside says it has a plan.

Miss Kim’s by That Boy Good BBQ was one the first to pave the way for revitalizing downtown Oceanside but after 12 years, owners Mark and Kim Millwood are closing both locations.

“I'll be honest, I spent my son's college fund to keep this running. And it's tough, that's a very tough thing to say. And I love our employees so much, I'm sorry. And I worry about them,” said Kim Millwood.

The restaurant survived COVID but the Millwood's said after costly renovation bids, the cost of goods, utilities, and personal reasons, breaking even wasn't enough.

“It has nothing to do with Oceanside. It has everything to do with actual government regulations. And the cost to do business here,” said Millwood.

In Millwood's emotional post on Instagram about the closure they received an outpouring of support.

“Bummer. Love Miss Kim's BBQ. I remember when she arrived,” said Ron Ohst, Oceanside resident and pastor.

But some left comments about their concerns of losing small businesses to bigger brands.

CVS is coming soon on the corner of Mission Avenue and N. County Highway and across the street a Verizon store opened.

“We need to find a balance on how we bring corporations to our downtown district, they can coexist. It's just a matter of how we balance it and how we work together, and how much they also want to work with our communities,” said Gumaro Escarcega, Chief Operating Officer for MainStreet Oceanside.

He started ten years ago and says back then there were 60 restaurants, now there are 100 and the vacancy rate is down from 9% to 3-4%.

“We want to keep that character in Oceanside, we want to make sure that people feel that they're in Oceanside and not another place,” said Escarcega.

MainStreet Oceanside is partnering with MiraCosta College Entrepreneur students and giving them an opportunity to sell goods such as handcrafted earrings at the Thursday Sunset Market.

“We're providing them that space to say, ‘hey, you can be a part of the business community in Oceanside. Here's your pathway, and maybe in a couple of years, we might have a retail space,’” said Christina Sharp.

Sharp is a business administration professor and teaches entrepreneurship at MiraCosta College and wants to help remove the red tape and barriers for students.

“It's kind of ironic that we're standing here next to Mission Avenue Bar & Grill because back in the day, that was one of my students,” said Sharp.

Teaching the path of owning a small business starts with the lesson of love of community.

“I really hope that the next person that comes in here is going to give it as much love as we have, and that the local still come to support,” said Millwood.

Miss Kim’s by Boy That Good on N. Coast Highway closes on May 28 with a party so everyone can say goodbye. That Boy Good BBQ Counter on Horne Street will close in June.