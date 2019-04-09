EL CAJON, Calif. — Three adults and one child were displaced Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in the kitchen of their El Cajon apartment unit and caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 2:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Roanoke Road, north of Main Street, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and knocked down the flames within 20 minutes, Saghera said, adding that the fire started in the kitchen. Crews found that one of the smoke alarms had been removed prior to the fire, but everyone was able to escape unharmed, he said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents -- three adults and one child -- arrange for temporary shelter. The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, Saghera said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.





