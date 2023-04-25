El Cajon approves new rules for organizations who provide motel vouchers

The city council approved a new special license Tuesday that service providers will be required to get.

EL CAJON, Calif. — New rules are coming for organizations that help get homeless people off the streets using motel vouchers in El Cajon.

For the past few months, CBS 8 has reported on stories from El Cajon where the Mayor and other city leaders have criticized groups that give out hotel vouchers.

There have been complaints at motels, and in some cases, some of the voucher recipients were recently released from prison.

The El Cajon City Council approved a new special license Tuesday that service providers will be required to get.

"We've had such a problem with people coming into the city and doing crime," said Deputy Mayor Steve Goble.

Last month, CBS 8 reported about two sex offenders, who were just released from prison, but were arrested again in El Cajon after being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old at a motel.

"Now we need to start holding these providers responsible for the behavior of their clients," he said.

Now service providers who give temporary housing assistance must follow a new set of rules. This includes giving the city 48 hours notice before placing a registered sex offender in El Cajon.

The providers will be required to report to the city each month on the motels vouchers are being used at. If a person was recently homeless, providers must disclose the city where a person was most recently homeless.

"So if they get discharged from the plan for any reason including misconduct they have to go back to the city where they came they cannot remain here homeless," he said.

The new rules could go into effect as early as June.

"As far as the motels go, at the next council meeting we're going to have a new set of rules for them as well. If any crime or illegal behavior is occurring on their property we're going to hold them accountable for that," he said.

The service providers will also be required to run background checks on voucher recipients before placing them in El Cajon.