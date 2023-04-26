El Cajon holds series of town halls to address homelessness

The city says it has 3% of the county's population but 16% of the region's homeless population.

EL CAJON, Calif. — People living and working in El Cajon got to share their ideas on how to tackle the homelessness problem in the city. City leaders hosted its third of four town hall meetings Wednesday as the community works to find answers.

The main focus was to hear from the community on what solutions they believe can help solve homelessness. Ideas included more mental health services, safe parking and even finding incentives to getting people off the street. Some explained who should be prioritized.

"Mentally ill and drug abuse. Like I said those go together," said attendee Maria Chalk.

While others shared their personal stories.

"I was homeless for two years," said Martha Greenwood.

Greenwood found help through Father Joe's Village. She was able to access mental health services and connect with people who understood her experience.

"They show a film about God, the church and some of the staff have been on the streets and are the greatest," she said.

The city is hoping to hear success stories like Greenwood's to understand what has worked to get people off the streets.

"El Cajon has about three percent of the county's population yet shoulders 16 percent of the homeless population," said City Manager Graham Mitchell.

He pointed to two reasons for the city having a higher rate than most other areas in the region. Mitchell says El Cajon has historically been a hub for social services in East County and that the city has a higher percentage of affordable housing than other areas in the county

"El Cajon and National City are providing some of the highest amounts of affordable housing. That's where people are going to go homeless," he said.

The next town hall will be May 4 at Bostonia Park. Find more information, here.