El Cajon police: New license plate readers helping to crack down on crime

There are forty license plate reading cameras throughout the city of El Cajon.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police in El Cajon say the city's new license plate readers are showing some success in cracking down on crime. The implementation comes as the city of San Diego just approved license plate readers and smart street lights.

There are forty license plate reading cameras throughout El Cajon. They're in high traffic areas like intersections to help catch people who have committed vehicle related crimes.

The police department started training on how to use the technology over the past couple of weeks. The cameras have already shown success.

"We got immediate hits. We ended up arresting two felons. One for a violent car jacking in Lemon Grove and another was someone who was violent in Imperial Valley," said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

The cameras scan license plate numbers and then send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or wanted person is detected in the state or national crime database.

"There's crime in the street and things so if they can solve a crime after seeing something then it's a good thing and if it helps protect the streets and us citizens," said Mark Egan, an El Cajon resident.

Skeptics have questioned the ethical implications of the technology around the country. Last March the El Cajon City Council approved a one-year pilot program for the police department to use automated license plate reading cameras.

Last June, the city of San Diego’s privacy board voted unanimously to recommend rejecting San Diego Police Department's proposal to activate new license plate readers and smart surveillance streetlights. However, last week the city council approved the technology.

When asked about privacy concerns, Mayor Wells said the cameras are only focused on license plates, and not people or faces.

"There are some people concerned about the privacy issue and I understand that. They're concerned we would perhaps sell their information or store their information or use it in a way we've said we wouldn't. I can assure them we aren't doing any of that," he said.

The information captured by the cameras is automatically deleted after 30 days. The camera company Flock says the cameras have been shown to reduce crime, locate missing people and aren't used for immigration enforcement.