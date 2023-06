Police said Evan Sparks was last seen near Grossmont Highschool on Monday wearing a red knit beanie, dark long sleeve shirt, jeans and carrying a tan backpack.

EL CAJON, Calif. — The El Cajon Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy who went missing Monday.

Evan Sparks, 15, is non-verbal and has autism and considered to be at-risk. El Cajon Police said Evan was last seen wearing a red knit beanie, dark long sleeve shirt, jeans and carrying a tan backpack.

Evan was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. near Grossmont Highschool on Monday.

If you have any information, please call 911 or El Cajon Police.

— El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) June 5, 2023