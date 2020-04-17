SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Are you looking for ways to beat the boredom of our stay at home order?

An El Cajon resident came up with a creative way for her neighbors to get out, social distance, and have some fun in the form of a scavenger hunt!

Anita Stewardson admits it, four weeks of staying home is starting to drive her crazy. So she figured others in her neighborhood, especially those with kids, were feeling the same way.

“I know that there's a lot of lonely people, and a lot of frustrated people and they're home alone with their kids,” Anita said.

Anita also noticed something else around her neighborhood, people who were out and about weren't really taking the time to enjoy their surroundings.

“People will walk by and their heads are just focused straight in front of them. They're not looking around. They're not looking up and they're not seeing the positive things," she said.

So Anita drove up and down several streets in her neighborhood, noting different things she saw. Then she posted the list on several social media sites. Some of the items, like a black truck, are easy to find, but other things, like an Army tank, take some serious searching.

In all, there are more than 100 items on Anita’s list!

Anita made it clear, there is no time limit and no prizes (unless parents want to add their own!).

Instead, she said the goal is to get families out, noticing different things in their neighborhood and open up conversations about the things they see.

As an example, Anita said parents can point out different colors painted on curbs and explain what each color means for people parking.

Anita hopes others will create scavenger hunts in their neighborhoods as well.

Anita doesn't know how many neighbors have actually done the scavenger hunt, but she hopes it’s helping families come up with creative ideas.

She’s also moved on to her next boredom killing project: The Killer - Quarantine Bear Hunt.

Every day, she’s dressing up stuffed animals in different costumes and posting them in her window.

Her efforts are helping to make her smile through the social distancing and she hopes her efforts are making others smile too.

Here is her map to get some ideas to create your own:

