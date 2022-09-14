El Cajon sees an influx of homeless people at hotels

The mayor says two motels fully occupied by people experiencing homelessness using hotel vouchers.

SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers.

Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.

"We're not happy that no one contacted us and told us they were going to be dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon" said Wells.

He said at least two motels are fully occupied by people experiencing homelessness.

"They're telling us that people are brought by sheriff's deputies. If that's the case, I want the sheriff's department to tell me where these people are coming from and why they're coming to El Cajon. Why not Del Mar or Solana Beach?" he said.

El Cajon has about 1,000 hotel rooms citywide, the mayor found 185 are being taken by hotel vouchers. CBS 8 reached out to a homeless advocate to further explain the influx.

"The vouchers are not given out in the city of San Diego. Only in East County. That has been very complicated. We've seen some folks tell locals in San Diego go to East County and you'll have better luck," Amie Zamudio said.

Jose Jacinto coaches boxing up the street from one of the hotels housing people experiencing homelessness.

"We've always had homeless but the last three months have been really bad. A lot of homeless. There's kids at our gym all the time and there's people doing drugs, smoking pills out of aluminum foils," he said.

The mayor says the added influx of people is hard on the city.

"It' not fair to the people that live in El Cajon. We have our own problems and homeless population, and we work very hard to try to give them treatment and options," Mayor Bill Wells said.

The mayor reached out to San Diego County Monday and is waiting on a response.