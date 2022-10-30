Oasis Church in El Cajon welcomes thousands of people to trunk-or-treat

A trunk-or-treat hosted by Oasis Church San Diego drew more than a thousand people to enjoy a safe space decked out to trunk-or-treat.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A trunk-or-treat hosted by Oasis Church in the El Cajon area drew thousands of community members and their little ghouls and goblins too!

"We had the best time at Oasis Church! It was fun and a safe atmosphere for the kids to hang out in and run around like mad kids! The costume contest was amazing, and the community here is fantastic," said the mother of a family attending the event.

The event was hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween Eve at the church located just on the corner of the 1600 block of Greenfield Drive in El Cajon.

"The turnout was so much more than expected; we ran out of food in twenty minutes," Alyssa Slagle, who helped organize the event, told CBS 8.

Oasis Church San Diego was previously known as Church:SD before moving to the East County area just a few miles north of the Greenfield Drive exit of Interstate 8.

More than 1,000 people showed up to partake in costume contests, trunk-or-treating from dozens of themed-out trunks loaded with candy, and for a shot at an entire free cake from a cakewalk!

(Editor's note: I've never heard of a cakewalk until now!)

A cakewalk is most known as a contest like musical chairs, in which participants walk around a circle marked off with numbers. When the music stops, the contestants freeze and an emcee calls out a number; whoever is physically closest to that numbered slot on the loop wins a sugary treat, according to Google.

An attendee dressed in costume as an inmate elaborated on the welcomeness and safe environment for kids at the event.

"We had a blast! Super safe environment for the kids to come to trick-or-treat," said Haley Serrano, who attended the event.

Four lucky people also left the event winners of four ground-level tickets at Petco Park for the 2023 Padres season.

Organizers hope to welcome back trunk-or-treaters in 2023 to a bigger and better event and encouraged everyone to attend their weekly service at 10 a.m. every Sunday.