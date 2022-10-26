Elaborate altars on display in Old Town for Bazaar del Mundo's Day of the Dead celebrations this weekend

The event will have an ‘altar walk' which will feature more than 40 elaborately decorated alters throughout Old Town.

SAN DIEGO — This weekend many are set to celebrate Day of the Dead, a Mexican tradition that reflects on the lives of loved ones who have passed.

Families will have the chance to view the iconic altars that honor the dead at Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town.

Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a centuries-old tradition unlike any other and it's all about celebrating life even after death.

The lively Mexican celebration has been passed down for generations and is celebrated on November 1st and 2nd of every year.

“They’re not dead, they’re still living in our hearts, and we have these two days to celebrate with them," said Jackie Aguilar, with Bazaar del Mundo.

The tradition is more joyful than somber. Families set up candlelit altars for the spirits of those who are no longer with them, to find their way back to their relatives.

"Every altar or ‘ofrenda’ as we call them, they’re all different but there are still elements that are the same. Like the basics of life, food, water, salt," added Aguilar.

Candles on the altar guide the way for spirits. The altars are also decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of loved ones, and their favorite food and drinks.

The offerings are believed to bring their spirits back to life.

"Everyone has a loved one who passed and you want to honor them and keep them alive in your heart and I think that that is something really beautiful to know that they’re not dead, they’re good," said Aguilar.

Day of the Little Angels is celebrated on November 1 to honor children who have passed. Families shift to honor adults on November 2.

To continue the colorful tradition, Bazaar del Mundo and Casa Guadalajara in Old Town are honoring Day of the Dead this weekend with an ‘altar walk' which will feature more than 40 elaborately decorated altars throughout Old Town.

There will be plenty of activities for the entire families, including decorating the sugar skulls that are traditionally found on altars.

The event runs October 29 and 30. It’s free and open to the public.