Missing elderly woman found safe at Valley View Casino

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A missing elderly woman was found at Valley View Casino shortly after disappearing from her home in San Marcos.

San Diego Sheriff's Department was alerted to a missing 86-year-old woman who disappeared from her home near Vineyard Road and Borden Road in San Marcos.

Shizue "Suzie" Bordwell was caught on security cameras walking with a brown purse, reportedly containing "cash and numerous credit and debit cards," according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The family of Bordwell shared on social media that she has dementia and takes medications for other health issues.

"Bordwell left her residence prior to being picked up by her granddaughter," San Diego Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

Bordwell's granddaughter pleaded with the community for help locating her grandmother, describing her as about 4 foot 8, weighing about 100 pounds, wearing a yellow shirt with black pants and a wig, and walking with a cane.

In the San Marcos, CA area. Last seen about 4 hours ago wearing black pants, yellow shirt and walking with her cane. SM Sheriffs have been notified. Please call anyone in our family or 911. Posted by Eric Gonzalez on Sunday, July 23, 2023

"She is unfamiliar with the transit system but did use it about 15 years ago. She doesn't drive or know how to use any other forms of transportation," Bordwell's grandmother wrote in a social post.

The San Marcos San Diego Sheriff's Department substation issued another update shortly after Bordwell went missing, saying she was safe.

The missing elderly woman reportedly traveled via Sprinter to Escondido before somehow going to Valley View Casino, where she was found.

Statistically, most missing people return home or contact their family or friends within a few days, according to San Diego police.

San Diego police urge the public to report call 9-1-1 if the missing person is a child under the age of 12 or if the person is missing under suspicious circumstances; otherwise, call 619-531-2000 to report a missing person.

Be prepared to provide their name, date of birth or age, physical description, medical information, circumstances surrounding their disappearance, and a current photograph, if available.