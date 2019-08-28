SAN DIEGO — An elderly woman was hospitalized Tuesday night in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home in the North Park section of San Diego.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 3553 Alabama St., near Dwight Street, about 8:50 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to early reports, the woman was calling for help when firefighters arrived and they found her on the living room floor and rushed her to a hospital in critical condition.

A total of 39 firefighters were at the scene, the fire department said.

The blaze caused approximately $500,000 in damage and the cause was under investigation.