Electric bill high? Here's tips to save on electricity at home

Back in December, SDG&E notified its customers rates would be going up effective Jan. 1.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas and Electric customers are experiencing sticker shock after receiving their most recent monthly bill for the utility company.

So, what's going on?

Officials cited a number of reasons for the hike including wildfire mitigation, growth of public benefit programs that give bill discounts to low-income families, as well as the higher cost of natural gas, which is a worldwide issue, as demand has outpaced supply.

On average, SDG&E customers are paying 7.8% more for electricity and 24.6% more for gas. Add in a cold December, and people's bills went up even more.

According to SDG&E's website, here are some helpful tips to save energy at home:

No Cost Tips

  • Adjust the thermostat
  • Switch to time use - consider switching to a Time of Use (TOU) pricing plan. With TOU, there's no High Usage Charge and each day is broken into on-peak and off-peak time zones, with energy costing less during the off-peak hours. 
  • Sign up for bill assistance
  • Sign up for level bill pay
  • Block direct sunlight in the summer
  • Target your top opportunities - to save energy and money with the online energy management tools you'll fin in "My Account."
  • Get alerts
  • View one-minute tip videos
  • Power down - turn off or set office equipment to power down when not in use. According to SDG&E, turning off one computer and monitor nightly and on weekends can save up to $80 a year. 
  • Lower the thermostat on your water heater - 120° F is sufficient for most common uses. 

Low-Cost Tips

  • Switching from A/C to fans
  • Freshen A/C filers regularly 
  • Weatherstrip and caulk
  • Use LEDs
  • Filter your swimming pool for less
  • Use a pool or spa cover
  • Install occupancy sensors 
  • Install programmable thermostats
  • Invest in energy-efficient equipment

