Electric bill high? Here's tips to save on electricity at home

So, what's going on?



Back in December, SDG&E notified its customers rates would be going up effective Jan. 1.



Officials cited a number of reasons for the hike including wildfire mitigation, growth of public benefit programs that give bill discounts to low-income families, as well as the higher cost of natural gas, which is a worldwide issue, as demand has outpaced supply.



On average, SDG&E customers are paying 7.8% more for electricity and 24.6% more for gas. Add in a cold December, and people's bills went up even more.