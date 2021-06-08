Elementary teacher bikes 1,700 miles on epic journey for suicide prevention

Jeremy Duggins road his bike border to border to shine a light on suicide awareness.

SAN DIEGO — Elementary school teacher and Washington Native, Jeremy Duggins just completed the feat of a lifetime, riding his bike along the coast of the pacific ocean. The long trek was 1,700 miles of beautiful landscapes and he finally ended the 47 day trip on wheels at the Mexican border.

"When I woke up, I thought, OK, it's time to get up and start riding. But I don't have any more riding to do," laughs Duggins from the San Diego embarcadero.

This wasn’t just a ride for Duggins to take while school is off on summer break. He was inspired by his own experiences and the millions of people effected by suicide, his ride, hoping to raise awareness and make the subject easier to talk about.

"I lost a cousin to suicide and I've lost friends to suicide, and in 1997 I attempted suicide. Luckily, I survived. So I got a second chance at life," said Duggins. "I'm using my experience to hopefully help people get through that part of life."

Duggins will also star in a short documentary called, "1700" that's about his ride and activism and the goal to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

On Thursday, Duggins hit $17,000 on the GoFund me account, short of the $30,000 he had hoped for, but like he tells his students, it’s important to set targets for yourself.

"I had my students cheering me on and we planned out some goals because I'm always pushing my students to set goals." he said.

Though this is the end of the line for Duggins’s bike trip, his goal of raising awareness and starting conversations about depression and suicide is just beginning.

"Just reach out to people and there are people that can help you get through these difficult feelings in life," he says "Don't try and do it yourself because there are professionals and even friends and family can help you through this."

If you would like to support Jeremy's ride you can find the GoFund me link here.