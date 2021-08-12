College Admissions Scandal: Elisabeth Kimmel agrees to plead guilty

The former owner of KFMB Stations and La Jolla resident, Elisabeth Kimmel, has agreed to plead guilty.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Authorities said Elisabeth Kimmel, the former owner of KFMB Stations and resident of La Jolla, paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as athletic recruits has agreed to change her plea to guilty.

Federal prosecutors in Boston announced Thursday that Kimmel, 57, is the 32nd parent to plead guilty in the Operation Varsity Blues nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Under terms of a plea deal, Kimmel will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and in exchange will receive a six-week prison term and two years of probation. Should the Court accept the plea, Kimmel will also be required to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service. Her attorney declined comment.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.