ElleVet Project provides free veterinary care for low-income and unhoused pet owners

“This is my first time doing this with my dog, and it’s kind of a good treat because it saves me a lot of hassle with the bill,” said Natalio.

SAN DIEGO — The ElleVet Project is on the San Diego leg of its national tour, providing free veterinary care to help out low-income and unhoused pet owners.

“I’m Dr. Brian, so I’ll be helping Princess out today,” said Dr. Brian Hranek, a local veterinarian, as he greeted an elderly client and her dog. The nonprofit set up a makeshift veterinary care station Monday in downtown San Diego on 17th Street at the San Diego Day Center, operated by Father Joe’s Villages.

Over five hours, dozens of pet owners brought their furry loved ones in for free health care.

“I love him a lot. He’s my best friend; I go everywhere with him, you know what I mean,” said Natalio, who is inseparable from his Rottweiler, Oso. “He’s in good health; I feed him every day, I give him water every day. He’s my partner-in-crime.”

Oso received a basic checkup, a couple of vaccines, and an oral dewormer.

“It’s pretty nice that we’re able to offer some vaccines, some general medications, just some basic health care to help with the community and people out here,” said Dr. Hranek.

Dr. Hranek was recruited to help out Monday. Staff for the ElleVet Project travels around the country in a mobile vet care facility, where the help is needed most.

“I mean, you can hear it in the owners’ voices; you can just see the help we’re giving,” said Taylor Alexander with ElleVet Project. “It’s incredible to know that we can go anywhere we need to and help any pets that come to us.”

Natalio and others were more than grateful for receiving free care for their loved ones.

For those providing the care, this kind of work is advantageous.

“It’s able to give them kind of the ability to just kind of, you know, take care of their animals when they run into situations where they can’t, so we’re able to at least kind of give them something,” said Dr. Hranek.

Before heading to Los Angeles, the ElleVet Project will offer more free care on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s City Heights Episcopal Church, 4227 Fairmount Avenue. You can check their schedule here for all their dates and locations nationwide.