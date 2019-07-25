SAN DIEGO — Emergency crews are responding to a construction accident Thursday morning in the area of the UC San Diego campus near Muir Lane.

Preliminary reports from UC San Diego indicate that metal rebar fell on four construction workers. Three workers have minor injuries and one worker has serious injuries. All were transported to an area hospital.

Erik Swanson News 8 Photojournalist



The construction project is the North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood Project.

Construction has paused for the day, according to reports from the scene.