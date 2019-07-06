SAN DIEGO — As common as earthquakes are in southern California, it is important for people to be prepared. According to a poll News 8 ran Wednesday, many San Diegans are not ready if the big one hit.

What should San Diegans have in their emergency kit? A flashlight, water, batteries, canned food and a can opener (which everyone seems to always forget).

“If there is a big disaster, you need to be able to take care of your family and yourself for at least 72 hours,” said Alex Bell, the public safety communications officer for the County of San Diego.

Bell said an emergency survival kit should include: “Food (non-perishable) for three days. You are also going to want one gallon of water per person per day.”

“The other thing everyone needs to have is a hand crank radio or battery powered. This is in case the internet is not available, and they’ll be able to get public safety messages through the radio,” said Bell.

Survival kits should also include personal hygiene items like moist towelettes and garbage bags to get rid of them.

“By day three you are really going to appreciate being able to take a mini-shower and throw things away,” said Bell.

Also, in your kit include a wrench or pliers, a first-aid kit, a whistle in case you need help being found and masks to help protect you if the air is not safe to breathe.

“Just basic tools to be able to turn your utilities off – especially if an earthquake. If gas lines have been ruptured, you need to know exactly how to turn those off,” said Bell.

Once you have gathered everything, make sure it is ready to go in a convenient spot like a hall closet.

“You don’t have to go to the nice stores to put these [kits] together. Go to the 99 Cent store. It does not have to take a lot of money and it really does not have to take a lot time. Once a disaster happens, whether it is a wildfire and you need to get out of your home, or an earthquake, you can get rattled. It’s stressful. Make sure you have items in a safe place that you remember – it’s really important,” said Bell.

If you have pets, make sure your kits have items for your pets.

Besides gathering all the items, it is important to test the emergency plan with the entire family, especially kids. The more you practice the less stressful and scary it is should you actually have to use it.