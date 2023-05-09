Emotional testimony from woman allegedly held captive, raped inside Palm City home

Prosecutors said the woman's captor also tried to force her to help him dismember the body of another woman found dead in the home.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The woman who authorities said was held captive and raped inside a Palm City home in March shared emotional testimony in court Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said the woman's captor also tried to force her to help him dismember the body of another woman found dead in the home.

The witness in this case, who was dressed in a jail jumpsuit, is currently being held at Las Colinas Detention Facility on unrelated theft charges.

Her testimony came before the actual preliminary hearing. Prosecutors felt it was crucial to get it on the record as soon as possible, out of concern that she could either flee the country, or that her life could be in danger, pointing out that she had become suicidal after all this happened.

"I don't want to remember these things!," the witness sobbed as she began her testimony.

Deeply emotional, the 43-year-old witness came face to face with Rafael Banda, the man who she said kidnapped and raped her inside a Palm City home in March, and also ordered her to dismember the corpse of another woman also inside the home.

The witness said that she and a friend had first met Banda standing outside the home about a week earlier, when they were running from police with stolen property.

"We just asked if we could either pass through his yard or go inside and hide," she told the court. "He said, Yes, and we told him we would give him some of the stuff."

The witness said she and her friend stayed at the house until about five the following morning, smoking meth together with Banda.

"We were smoking out of a Pyrex glass pipe," she said.

On March 14, she returned to Banda's home, this time alone, to retrieve the stolen property she had stashed there.

Prosecutors said that Banda, acting erratically, accused her of stealing money, brandished a gun and hit her.

He also showed her the dead body of another woman in the home, and ordered her to help him dismember it, which she did not do, according to authorities.

That dead woman was later identified as 35-year-old Jayme Dawn Morton, whose cause of death has not been released by authorities.

At this point, Banda has not been charged in connection with Morton's death.

Prosecutors also said that Banda held the witness captive overnight, demanding that she make him breakfast, shower with him, and have sex with him.

She only managed to escape the home after Banda passed out from drugs.

"Did you eventually escape using that ladder?" the prosecutor asked, showing the witness a photograph

"Yes... but I don't remember the ladder being that big," the witness sobbed in response.

Rafael Banda has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces.

He currently has two strikes on his record, and could face 35 years to life in prison if ultimately convicted.