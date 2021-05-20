What the new Encanto Village affordable housing complex looks like

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he hopes it's just the beginning.

SAN DIEGO — Despite a waitlist of 1,500 people, the new Encanto Village affordable housing complex represents a way for San Diegans to live where they have roots.

“It’s extremely exciting to see new quality housing that is affordable for working people in our community and not only sends a signal to the people willing to invest...and raise a family in San Diego," Gloria said while touring the 65-unit complex Thursday.

So, what does "affordable" actually mean in the context of Encanto Village?

For one, units are open to individuals earning between 30% and 60% of the Area Median Income.

Eight units have also been set aside for veterans experiencing homelessness and their families.

"This project is subsidized, they all have a place in this city," Gloria said.

In addition to nearby public transportation, there's even space throughout the complex for residents to grow vegetables.