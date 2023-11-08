Encinitas approves $6M purchase of two plots of land with an ocean view

Mayor says visitors and residents will enjoy Surfer's Point for years to come.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The two parcels of land are on the corner of Highway 101 and La Costa Avenue known as Surfer's Point. On Wednesday, the City of Encinitas voted 5-0 in favor of buying the land for $6 million.

“It’s a big number, not easy to come up with for a city like Encinitas, but we all kind of followed Mark Twain maxim that you buy land because they’re not making it anymore," said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz.

Karen Heiser lives right next door to the land and enjoys the beautiful sunset views on a clear day.

"The views are just beautiful," said Heiser.

The city plans to use reserves and replenish reserves with lease revenue bonds for 30 years. They’ll leave it up to residents to decide exactly how the area will be laid out.

Kranz envisions something similar to the open space at Harbaugh Seaside Trails in Solana Beach where anyone in the area can enjoy the views.

The mayor said the City of Encinitas has experienced tremendous growth.

In recent years, a five-star hotel has been built in the area and currently, an apartment complex is under construction.

"The reprieve that this purchase will provide, I think will be appreciated by a vast majority of people in our city," said Kranz.

Kranz said Encinitas residents won't have to pay too much money.

“We did the calculations based on the purchase price divided by 26,000 homes in Encinitas and I think it came to $235 per household," said Kranz.

The figure doesn’t include property taxes and interest. But residents say they’re excited that future generations will be able to enjoy the land.

"I’m really happy that we have that. That the city is going to have that and share that now because it’s always been private, which is great, but now people can actually come and see it, gorgeous views over there," said Heiser.

The land owner has attempted to develop this site over the years. A timeshare unit was proposed but permit issues and the economy prevented that. The city is expected to close on the property next month.

"The opportunity to add a beautiful parcel, a gateway to our city into the public property inventory was really important," said Kranz.