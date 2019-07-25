ENCINITAS, Calif. — A pair of homes in Encinitas could soon be recognized nationally as historic landmarks. In August, a state commission will consider that distinction for two boathouses that have been docked in Encinitas for nearly a century.

The large boats, located in the middle of an Encinitas neighborhood, are actual homes built in 1928. They were built by Michigan man Miles Kellogg who used timber salvaged from a local bathhouse and an old hotel called the Moonlight Beach Dance Parlor – an 1888 hotel that failed to survive Prohibition, according to the Encinitas Historical Society. The homes are named the S.S. Encinitas and the S.S. Moonlight.

Since 2008, the Encinitas Preservation Association has owned the houses and the association is now pushing to get the two unique residences on a national historic registry.

The Office of Historic Preservation will hold a meeting Aug. 1 to consider putting the site of on the National Register of Historic Places. Representatives of the preservation group call it a slam dunk and say there shouldn’t be any issues unless someone appeals, but they don’t see that happening.

Currently, one boathouse is under renovation and the other one is occupied by a tenant. The reservation association is hoping to eventually convert and preserve both as a museum that would be open to the public.

The boathouses are not open to the public now but are located on Third Street to drive by and take a look. They are also part of the Encinitas Historical Society’s guided walking tours which are held every third Saturday from September to July.

Once they are on the registry, the preservation association says it can ramp up fundraising to earn the money needed to preserve the boats and turn them into museums.

From the News 8 archives, this 1978 report give us a look at who was living in the S.S. Moonlight 40+ years ago and a glimpse of the interior:

See below for a quick look inside the S.S. Encinitas as it looks in 2019: