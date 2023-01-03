Encinitas city crews working to stabilize growing Cardiff sinkhole

Crews will remain on scene this weekend to prevent further sinkhole erosion, according to the city.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas employees worked to stabilize an expanding sinkhole Saturday on a street in the community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Officials said overnight rainfall on Friday totaling 1.3 inches caused the pre-existing sinkhole on Lake Drive to expand. The city didn't specify the exact size of the sinkhole.

Crews first had to relocate all utilities -- including cable, gas, electric and water -- before installing shoring to stabilize the sinkhole and ensure a safe working area. Along with the shoring, crews will remain on scene this weekend to prevent further sinkhole erosion, according to the city.

Work is expected to continue through April as crews finish shoring, rebuilding the draining inlet, and reconstructing the drainage pipe, embankment, roadway, sidewalk and storm water detention basin.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, the City of Encinitas told CBS 8 in part,

"The repair involves shoring the failure area, reconstructing the embankment, replacing the inlet, and reconnecting the upstream storm drains. The City is coordinating with local utility companies on the repair.

We expect the section of Lake Drive between Sea Village Way and Wales Drive to be closed for approximately 3 to 4 weeks while repairs are undertaken, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The City has established a detour route from Wales Drive to Crest Drive for ingress/egress around the Lake Drive closure.

The Nature Collective owns the canyon and trail below Lake Drive and has closed their trail to maintain public safety.”

