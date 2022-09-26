Encinitas considering proposal that bans smoking on sidewalks, in cars

They are considering a proposal that would expand the city’s current ban on smoking in public places to also include sidewalks and inside cars.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Leaders in Encinitas are considering new, stricter policies when it comes to smoking in public.

They are considering a proposal that would expand the city’s current ban on smoking in certain public places to also include sidewalks and inside cars.

Where smoking is banned

Since 2014, Encinitas has banned smoking at parks, beaches and trails. People are also not allowed to smoke within 20 feet of a restaurant’s outdoor patio, but the list of restricted areas may get even longer.

It may become illegal to smoke anywhere but on private property in Encinitas and that's because of a new proposal that’s undergoing city review, essentially prohibits people from smoking in any public space.

That means smokers might have to light up that cigarette only in the comfort of their own home.

For now smoking is allowed in permitted public areas, but not everyone seems to be supportive.

According to the city the proposal is meant to respond to not only a public health issue but also an environmental one.

Between January 2019 and March 2020, the Surfrider Foundation collected 52,722 cigarette butts from San Diego County beaches.

Those who have witnessed the littered cigarette butts are hoping the city passes it sooner rather than later.

“If they were polite about it and if they would watch out for other people, don’t smoke on other people if they want to smoke those things and kill themselves, it’s kind of up to them,” said David, a local who wants to get rid of smoking in the city.

Meanwhile those that smoke say this is an attack on smokers–others were open to the idea, but without penalties.

“As far as enforcing that part is going to be dicey, I definitely don’t want to get a ticket for smoking,” said Wess Hyde, a bartender for Saloon Bar.

The Environmental Commission recommended that the council adopt an ordinance modeled on one in Manhattan Beach, which prohibits smoking in public, but exempts private residential properties and moving vehicles.

As of now, city staff is still reviewing how enforcement will be handled. The city will vote once staff has completed its review.