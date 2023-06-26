Encinitas considers stricter e-bike rules

It could become illegal for riders to allow friends to sit on handle bars or the luggage rack of the e-bike.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The City of Encinitas is considering stricter rules for e-bikes. It could become illegal for passengers to sit on handlebars or the luggage rack of the bike.

"I cruise around everyday after work over to the beach for a quick surf session," said Sean, an e-bike rider and Encinitas resident.

He said his e-bike can go up to twenty-five miles per hour.

For an inexperienced rider, these speed capabilities can be dangerous. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants Encinitas to strengthen its rules for e-bikes and especially for younger riders.

People who give their friends a ride on the handlebars may receive a ticket or need to attend a bicycle safety course.

"I think it's a good idea to not sit on the handlebars or luggage rack," said Melissa, who lives in Encinitas and rides her e-bike everyday.

The city council has already voted in favor of approving the new guidelines. There will be a second reading this Wednesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is also pushing for more education on e-bike safety.