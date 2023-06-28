Encinitas City Council declares local emergency on bikes, e-bikes

Accidents have more than doubled since 2020 and a 15-year-old died after an accident on an e-bike, last week.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas City Council held special meeting Wednesday, before their regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting to declare a local emergency for bikes, e-bikes and other motorized mobility devices.

The goal is to try to keep their streets and riders, many of whom are kids, safe. The move comes after accidents on e-bikes and bicycles have more than doubled every year since 2020 and a 15-year-old died after being hit by a van on his bike.

“Mostly, I’m concerned for the safety so we have to do something,” Ilissa Berman shared. “I cannot believe how crazy it’s been with the e-bikes. First, I feel like it’s dangerous. They’re going too fast. You’re worried about the kids that get into accidents. They’re not obeying the traffic rules. They are a motor vehicle.”

Trey Rondo, 18, and his friends were riding their bikes through Downtown Encinitas. Trey says he appreciates some of the new rules.

“I use mine to get everywhere because I can’t really drive. Honestly, can’t afford a car. So, it’s kind of just my way around. If you ride without your helmet, that’s stupid. I’ve had friends get killed without their helmet. I understand that rule, that’s a rule I agree with. For the people that don’t like it, I’m sorry. Riding against traffic, that’s always a bit dangerous. Especially at night. Riding at night is also dangerous. I don’t think we’re going to be allowed to ride with two people," Rondo said.

All cyclists, e-bike riders included, are subject to the same rules of the road as drivers behind the wheel of cars. The problem is a lot of e-bike riders aren’t old enough to drive and don’t know the rules of the road.

That’s why the city is considering mandatory classes for e-bike riders after their first violation.

“I really hope that does keep kids safe, but I think it’s a little overkill on the licenses because a lot of kids won’t be able to take that class. I know I’ll be able to pass a class but I don’t know if my friends will and that’s the problem because it’s going to be harder to take them around places and just enjoy our time like we always do," Rondo said.

Rondo hopes enforcement for e-bike riders will allow for some grace saying, “Have the cops give reminders and not just come over and write a ticket right away.”