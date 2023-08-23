Encinitas faces new challenges dealing with spike in homelessness

Encinitas held a special meeting to discuss solutions to address homelessness in the city. Council even discussed the possibility of their own encampment ban

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The City of Encinitas is facing a new challenge when it comes to homelessness.

“Anecdotally we see an uptick, just like many many other people in the community see that as well,” said Mayor Tony Kranz.

That uptick in the number of people experiencing homelessness on the city's streets sparked tonight's city council special meeting, where Mayor Kranz and the city council volleyed ideas.

“We'll consider whatever we need to do to keep this issue in check,” said Kranz who also mentioned if the city should consider drafting a similar ban like the city of San Diego.

Advocates for solutions to end homelessness were also at the meeting, they say the way to help is to push for housing and outreach programs.

Right now, Encinitas doesn't have a shelter, leading deputies to direct people north to Oceanside to get help.

“For the most part folks are gonna get sheltered, it's going to be out of city limits,” said Dan Von who lives in Encinitas and sees the issue the city is up against.

“Most people that are experiencing homelessness have other issues going on, like chronic diseases, mental illnesses, substance abuse. They need general release, medical or EBT cards

However, others say housing and services will only lead to more people living on the streets in Encinitas, leaving city leaders to figure out an issue plaguing Southern California.

The city is also looking into a possible navigation center with Vista. More details are set to come in the next few weeks.