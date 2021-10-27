Encinitas holiday parade will go on after prior cancellation

City leaders had decided last week to cancel the family friendly tradition that's more than half a century old due to concerns over COVID-19.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The Encinitas City Council voted late Wednesday to bring back the city's annual holiday parade. City leaders had decided last week to cancel the family friendly tradition that's more than half a century old due to concerns over COVID-19.

In the past, Encinitas’ annual holiday parade has been an event that draws thousands of spectators and participants. Until Wednesday it appeared it would be cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The initial cancellation spurred a torrent of criticism and ignited a backlash on social media with many residents questioning why other large scale events, like the Encinitas Holiday Street Fair on November 20 and 21 — which is run by a merchants' association, not the city — was still going to be held this year.

Encinitas city leaders said the previous decision to cancel this year’s parade stems from the state’s strong recommendation for outdoor mega-events with more than 10,000 participants to verify those participants are either fully vaccinated or have a recent negative COVID test pointing out that “self-attestation” or vouching for your own vaccination status is not a reliable method.

City officials said that it would not be feasible to verify everyone’s status, considering there is not a designated entrance to the parade where everyone could be checked.

While some residents believed that cancelling was the most prudent path other held out hope for the city will change its mind - which it did in a vote of 4 - 1.

