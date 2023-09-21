Encinitas receives $3M for Santa Fe Drive corridor improvements

The goal of this project is to prevent future collisions between drivers and pedestrians.

SAN DIEGO — This is a project that has been in the works since 2017. However, Thursday’s announcement comes just months after the death of Brodee Champlain-Kingman.

The 15-year-old was killed in a collision while riding his e-bike. His mother, Claire, gave an impassioned plea for more changes.

"His death could have been prevented with cleared marked dedicated bike lanes and much-needed traffic calming measures in our community. We have to do better for Brodee and prioritize the safety of our bikers. We as a community have to change with the changing times and join the many cities investing and improving bike infrastructure," Claire Champlain said.

He was a 9th grader at San Dieguito Academy. Like Brodee, a lot of these students here and at other schools take on the busy Santa Fe Drive with their bikes and e-bikes.

This project will create a half-mile corridor for improved safety for bikers, pedestrians, and drivers.

It will include a protected bike lane that will be separated at places from traffic, new sidewalks, and a crosswalk at the school.

Construction is scheduled to start this October and could be done within the next 6-7 months.

Former Encinitas mayor and now state senator Catherine Blakespear discussed why this project has been so badly needed.

Senator Blakespear also presented city leaders with a check from the state for more than $3 million for additional funding for the project.