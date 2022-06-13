Encinitas residents upset with the City about unfinished streets in neighborhood

Residents say crews do a little bit at a time and walk away for weeks and months at a time and leave the road in a mess.

SAN DIEGO — Crews are digging up the streets and laying down fiber optic line all over Encinitas.

Neighbors say when they noticed the work a few months ago, they reached out to city leaders to find out more about the project, where their tax dollars are going, and would their streets ever be smooth again.

But they say they got no answers.

CBS 8 spoke with Bill Welch in the Cardiff neighborhood, where he’s lived for 20 years. He says he emailed the city several times to find out if the streets would get repaved, but he never got a response.

“This is a private independent contractor who's going into my neighborhood, tearing up streets that I pay for, and then leaving me with the mess behind,” said Welch. “There’s just no communicative efforts on behalf of the city. The real nail on the coffin is when people like myself, and others ask for clarification, they just ignore you.”

On Monday, he showed us ruts and crevasses in the street from fiber optic installation.

“Some of these open trenches have proven absolutely dangerous to people on bicycles,” said Welch.

He says he watches one crew come to dig, another lays the cable, and others do the backfill and place the asphalt. But he says they do a little bit at a time and walk away for weeks and months at a time and leave the road in a mess.

Some of the trenches for the line are on the side of the road, others are right in the middle. Then when people want to connect to the line, new cuts will have to be made from the house to the middle of the street.

Welch lives off Santa Fe Drive in Encinitas. There’s a major plan to totally redo that street. Welch wonders why the city wouldn’t do both projects at the same time so all the streets could be redone together.

Roni Gardenier lives just a mile from Welch.

“I worked for the government for 45 years. I know what government inefficiency looks like,” said Gardenier.

She’s been waiting for the city to start the Birmingham Drive Streetscape Project since leaders proposed it in 2017.

“The fiber optics is allowed to go in and make dirt and make holes and disrupt the thoroughfare,” said Gardenier. “Why isn't that all being done efficiently at the same time?”

The city says the streetscape project isn’t yet funded, but $750,000 was spent for a design in 2017.

Gardenier says Encinitas is not that big of a city that there’s can’t be coordination between departments.