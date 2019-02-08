ENCINITAS, Calif. — A woman was killed and four others were injured Friday afternoon when part of a sea bluff collapsed on them on a stretch of ocean shoreline near Batiquitos Lagoon.

One person was airlifted, two others were transported to an area hospital with injures and a third person refused treatment at the scene.

The identity of the woman killed has not been released at this time.

Cadaver dogs are on scene to help determine if anyone else might be trapped under the pile.

The fatal cliff failure at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas occurred shortly before 3 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The collapse was believed to have sent 15 to 20 cubic yards of material onto the beach, the fire chief added.

As a public-safety precaution, the city closed the shoreline from Ponto Beach on the north to several hundred yards south of the accident site near the foot of Grandview Street.

A soil engineer said there is a danger of potential second collapse, however, the nearby homes are not in any danger. The beach near the area of the collapse has been closed until further notice.

Lifeguards said there are signs posted along the coast warning beachgoers of the dangers potential cliff and bluff collapses. Beachgoers were warned to remain at least 40 feet away from a bluff. No seismic movement was reported prior to the collapse.

The material the bluff is made of was described as heavy Torrey sand stone.

Authorities said the collapse was a natural occurring event that happens four to eight times a year along the San Diego coast line.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.