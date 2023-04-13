Escondido fire truck pulled from sinkhole; no injuries reported

Escondido fire officials worked to remove one of their engines from a sinkhole that formed beneath the truck's wheels.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A team effort was underway in Escondido to rescue one of their trucks from an "active sinkhole" that formed beneath the truck Thursday evening.

Escondido police said they heard the radio call for assistance around 4:40 p.m. from a firefighter who said their engine had partially succumbed to a sinkhole in a church parking lot in the 1000 block of West Country Club Lane.

Video from Chopper 8 showed the front driver's side tires sank about halfway into the asphalt.

Escondido Fire Department said that personnel aboard the fire engine were previously responding to a medical call in the area when the fire truck became stuck.

By 5:30 p.m., a tow truck had arrived on the scene to assist in pulling the heavy engine from the rubble of the asphalt.

No injuries were reported.