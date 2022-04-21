Escondido neighbors fed up with ‘squatters’ on property owned by HUD

Federal agency trying to evict people living on property in multiple RVs.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — CBS 8 has been working to get answers about a foreclosed home in Escondido that neighbors say is overrun with squatters.

The house is owned by the federal government, as it was turned over to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) last year following foreclosure proceedings.

An unlawful detainer case aimed at evicting the current residents is ongoing in downtown court.

HUD took over ownership of the house, located at 2130 W El Norte Parkway, after the owner died in 2019 and the property fell into foreclosure in 2021, according to public records.

Neighbors say they have had enough of the noise and trash.

“There’s continuous activity all hours of the night of people hopping the fence, driving onto the property,” said Michelle Gaano.

“What do 15 RVs do with their sewage if they never move or leave?” asked neighbor, Tom Everest.

In the unlawful detainer case, HUD is seeking eviction of Terry Bearer, the stepdaughter of the deceased owner, Robert Donelson; as well as another resident, Bryant “Wayne” Inglis.

CBS reached Inglis by phone.

He said about 12 people are living on the property: four in the main house and about 8 in RVs parked on the property. He described the people living in the RVs as squatters, who have overstayed their welcome.

In February, Bearer filed a written response in court saying, "It is my belief that the mortgage was being paid on a timely basis...There was never an option for defendants to remedy the unlawful detainer."

“One or more tenants, is applying for rental assistance...due to temporary loss of income from infection of COVID-19,” the filing said, in part.

CBS 8 reached out to Bearer seeking comment, but she did not return our messages.

The attorney representing HUD, Jason Tatman, emailed CBS 8 saying,

“We are not able to comment on pending litigation. The trial on this matter is scheduled for May 3, 2022. The Escondido City Attorney's office is undertaking efforts to remove trash and debris from the property.”

Court records confirm the unlawful eviction trial date is set for May 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Department 501.