ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Officers in Escondido gave Chief of Police, Craig Carter, a fun sendoff on Thursday. Carter is retiring after 29 years of service, six of them as Police Chief.

Chief Carter walked down a hallway that had Escondido police officers, firefighters and city officials on both sides congratulating him. Carter told News 8 he feels so accomplished and that Thursday was an emotional day for him.

Craig Carter joined the Escondido Police Department as a volunteer reserve in 1990 and rose to be the top cop in the city in 2013. Chief Carter said one of the biggest challenges he faced was the tension that had developed between the Latino community and the city. He said that along with the support of his team, they strived to connect everyone in the city.

City Manager, Jeff Epp, said Chief Carter restored a sense of pride and professionalism to the department. Officers say, Chief Carter is truly an inspiration to many, especially for young men and women with aspirations to serve in law enforcement.

Chief Carter’s official last day is December 28, 2019.