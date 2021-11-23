Escondido police officer Brett Byler remembered, after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer

Officer Byler was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in early 2020, and fought hard but passed away due to the illness.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A motorcade funeral procession stretched for over a mile as they drove through Escondido Tuesday morning on the way to North Coast Church in Vista where a memorial service was held for officer Brett Byler.

“He’s a phenomenal guy, phenomenal police officer,” said Chief of Police Ed Varso for the Escondido Police Department. “Very professional yet had an incredible sense of humor.”

After 32 years old, Brett Byler started his law enforcement career in 2012 with the San Diego Police Department, he transferred to the Escondido Police Department six years ago.

“His last assignment was working in our schools where he had that commitment to be there as a mentor at times, but also to be there as a guardian for those kids in our schools,” said Chief Varso.

Officer Byler was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in early 2020, and fought hard but passed away due to the illness. For his wife and three daughters, it’s been hard.

“We’re a tight-knit group,” said Chief Varso. “We care about each other. We depend on each other to protect our communities, and so that also means that we’re very close to families, and we take care of families as well.”

Chief Varso had the opportunity to visit Brett in the hospital just a few weeks ago.

“It’s inherently sad and you’re having difficult conversation with somebody, but yet at the same time, there was so much hope and I think that that really came through in the memorial service as well,” said Chief Varso.

A police helicopter fly-over capped off the service. Friends and family will try to move on, but this loss is heavy for them.

“We look forward to continuing to support the family in the years to come, and make sure that the little girls know growing up that their dad was incredibly talented,” said Chief Varso. “He was a great police officer, just a great man.”