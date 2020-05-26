Escondido police search for at-risk missing man

Kyle Meekins was last seen in the 2200 block of Puesta Del Sol, according to Escondido police.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities asked for public assistance to find an at-risk man in his 30s who was reported missing Monday in Escondido.



Kyle Meekins was last seen in the 2200 block of Puesta Del Sol, according to Escondido police.



Meekins is white. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweater or polo search and black or gray shorts.

According to San Diego sheriffs, Meekins is special needs and left his residence on foot. He does not have access to a cell phone and does not know how to operate a vehicle.

Meekins may appear hunched while walking, according to sheriffs.