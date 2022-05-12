Stabbing in Escondido prompts lockdown at nearby school, police searching for suspect

Mission Middle School off E. Mission Ave. in Escondido was put on lockdown for 45 minutes Thursday afternoon after a reported stabbing near campus.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A stabbing near an Escondido middle school left a teenage boy with minor injuries Thursday.

The assault in the 900 block of East Mission Avenue was reported at 1:57 p.m., according to the Escondido Police Department. This location is about 100 feet from Mission Middle School.

Paramedics took the "high school-aged" victim -- whose age was not immediately confirmed -- to a hospital for treatment of superficial wounds, EPD Lt. Craig Miller said.

Administrators at Mission Middle School, which is just about 100 feet from the site of the assault, placed the campus on lockdown as a precaution as police searched the neighborhood for the assailant, Miller said.

Police have said that the incident was not related to the school, but due to the close location, the middle school was placed on lockdown for about 45 minutes before being lifted.