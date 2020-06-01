ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An Escondido family is mourning the loss of their son, 18-year-old Jonah Staebell who was a football star at Classical Academy High School. Early Saturday, the 18-year-old was riding in the bed of a pickup with friends when the driver – who the California Highway Patrol said was going too fast - lost control and five teens were thrown from the truck. Jonah was the only one who didn’t survive.

Jonah was a high school senior and football player who had planned to study engineering in college. His football coach, Tim Sherlock, remembered number 33 on the team fondly.

"He always found a way to make things about other people and not himself,” said Sherlock.

The teen and six friends - many of them football players - were in the truck when Jonah and four others were thrown out of the bed of the pickup.

Classical Academy principal Dana Moen said Jonah's parents want the community to know they care about all the students involved.

"They love all of the students involved in this,” Moen said. “They will continue to love them. These are some of Jonah's best friends. The family is really reaching out to the other families.

The other teens involved in the crash were reportedly treated for minor to moderate injuries and are expected to be OK.

According to a GoFundMe page, Jonah was the youngest of four children. His older brother passed away in 2015 and his grandmother passed away on Monday.

Coach Sherlock says Jonah always went out of his way to find the people who needed a friend and his absence will be felt in this community.

“He was one of our captains. We had a captains’ meeting every Monday and every time he walked in the door with his backwards hat on.... [He was a] big defensive lineman [with a] huge smile [who would say] ‘hey coach,’” said Coach Sherlock. “He was a joy and a light in the world, and he’ll be missed for that.”

Staebell’s school released the following statement about his passing:

"Our community is shocked and saddened by the recent accident and passing of one of our high school students, Jonah Staebell. Jonah was a kind, smart, and popular student who was loved by all who knew him. Our student body is mourning the loss as they return to class this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

School officials said they will have grief counseling available for students on campus when they return to class this week.